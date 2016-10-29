Forester Osei grabs Gold at IWF Championship in Malaysia

The hope of Ghana weightlifting Forester Christopher Osei who missed the 2016 Olympic Games because he lost the opportunity of being selected has won another Gold medal for Ghana in the senior’s division of the 94kg category at the International Weightlifting Championship in Penang, Malaysia.

The UK based weightlifter said he came to Malaysia purposely to prove himself and he is very happy to win the ultimate. This is Osei’s first ever medal for Ghana at any event and he did it in a grand style.

The Ghanaian began the competition with much hope but failed in his first attempt but redeemed himself in his second attempt and third respectively to pushed him to the top with 138kg in the snatch.

Christian Amoah won Gold at the Youth event while Richmond Osarfo picked silver and a bronze medal. Forester Osei, grabbed Gold at the senior event to crown the competition in Malaysia.

The clean and Jerk saw a new Osei with power as he shown to the rest of the world he has what it takes to win the gold medal by proving his prowess at the Commonwealth event.

He thanked those who made it possible for Ghana to be represented at the International and Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship that Ghana exceled with three athletes winning four medals.

He expressed his feelings with the team and the management of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) as very pleased, and promised to win more medals, as there are more medals to be won in the future.

“I am very happy for wining this medal since it was the main purpose for coming to Malaysia and whoever supported us getting here, I really appreciate it," Osei said.

“Three athletes with four medals is something that has never happened before, but with determination we were able to do it . . . much appreciation to our sponsors and everyone that made it possible for us to come to Malaysia to compete.

“We were expecting to receive three medals but the organizers said they will award one as a total medal and we very pleased with our outfit at the competition," he told the media.

“I am pleased with myself and with the team but sometimes we just have to focus on winning rather than personal interest,” he added.

Richard Osafo added a Bronze medal in the junior event to make the trip to Malaysia most successful and inspiring.

Christian Amoah, Richard Osafo and Forester Osei represented Ghana at the international tournament which has given them much confidence and the needed exposure as well as competition.

Ghana will compete at the upcoming African championship later in the year in Egypt.

By Sammy Heywood Okine