Inter Allies to start pre season on 07 November

Inter Allies will start pre season on Monday, 07 November for the start of the Ghana Premier League in December.

A statement on the website read: ''The first team players of Inter Allies FC are set to report back to duty next month as they begin preparations for the upcoming 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season.

''According to the Club's Management, the players are expected to arrive in Accra on Sunday, 6th November, 2016 with training expected to start on Monday, 7th November, 2016.''

Allies survived demotion on the final day of competition with a 12th place finish.

