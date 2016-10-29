Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 29 October 2016 16:06 CET

Bechem United sign David Telfer

By MyJoyOnline

Bechem United have completed the signing of former Ghana youth international David Telfer.

The former Ashantigold defensive midfielder becomes the third official signing of the FA Cup champions after sealed deals with former Kotoko striker Ahmed Toure and Sekondi Hasaacas skipper Daniel Egyin.

Telfer returns to the Ghana Premier League stints with South African Club Free State Stars and CSCA–Rapid ChiÅŸinÄƒu in Moldova.

Bechem United are looking forward in signing experience players ahead of their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup next year.

He was an integral member of David Duncan's Black Starlets that represented Ghana at the World Cup in Peru.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

'IF YOUR THIGH IS BIGGER THAN YOUR ELDER BROTHER'S THIGH THEN YOURS MUST BE SWOLLEN'
By: JOHN KOBIGA
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img