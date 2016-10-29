Bechem United sign David Telfer

Bechem United have completed the signing of former Ghana youth international David Telfer.

The former Ashantigold defensive midfielder becomes the third official signing of the FA Cup champions after sealed deals with former Kotoko striker Ahmed Toure and Sekondi Hasaacas skipper Daniel Egyin.

Telfer returns to the Ghana Premier League stints with South African Club Free State Stars and CSCA–Rapid ChiÅŸinÄƒu in Moldova.

Bechem United are looking forward in signing experience players ahead of their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup next year.

He was an integral member of David Duncan's Black Starlets that represented Ghana at the World Cup in Peru.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports