Kotoko U17 chalk five straight wins to reach Ashanti Region Division III Middle League

Asante Kotoko's U17 team have qualified to play in the Ashanti Regional Division Three Middle League after an impressive five-match winning streak.

The Youth Team ended their Division Three qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over Seven Stars FC on Friday.

Striker Isaac Agyenim Boateng scored the only goal of the match.

Kotoko's youth team made it five wins out of five and banged in 17 goals and conceded just three.

