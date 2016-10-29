Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Rashid Sumaila gears up for Qatar super clash as Al Gharafa play Al Sadd

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila is up against other super stars in the Qatar Premier League as Al Gharafa take on Al Sadd in the battle of the giants.

Rashid, 23, recently joined Al Gharafa on loan from Kuwait champions Al Qadsia and played his first official league game for the Tigers last week.

The 2014 Ghana World Cup squad member comes up against Ghanaian-born Qatari international Kasola Mohammed as well as former Barcelona midfield king Xavi Hernandez in the Al Sadd squad.

Sumaila who was voted the player of the match in his maiden game for Al Gharafa has assured the fans of total commitment and his determination to win the game.

"The fans should come to the stadium in their numbers as we are determined to win this game for them. It is a super game but we are also super players to get the points for them," he said in a video on his official Facebook page.

Al Gharafa are currently tenth on the league table and are hoping to move up the ladder with a win today.

Al Sadd are third on the league table.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

