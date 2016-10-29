Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
29 October 2016

Bechem United snap up former AshantiGold midfielder David Telfer

MTN FA Cup winners Bechem United have announced the signing of ex-Ghana youth star David Telfer.

Telfer, formerly of AshantiGold, has signed one-year contract with an option to renew for an undisclosed fee.

Club Director for recruitment and Administration Francis G. Hackman hopes the player's experience will be crucial for the club.

''Most definitely his services would be needed. He has been around for some time and his contribution with the youthful side will certainly propel the team to higher heights,'' he said.

Telfer left AshantiGold in 2006 and signed for South African side Free State Stars but could not survive there.

