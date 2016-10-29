Harrison Afful: Ghana defender crowned Columbus Crew's best defender

Ghanaian defender Harrison Afful has won the Defender of the Year Award at Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew.

The 30-year-old had an incredible campaign despite his club's poor run in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer, as they finished ninth in a 10-club league.

The Black Stars defender recorded 76 interceptions, three goals and three assists in 30 games played and started.

He also made the most touches in the opposing box (73), the most recoveries (203), the second-most overall touches (2,378) and the fourth-most successful passes (1,216).

However, Afful missed out on the overall Best Player Award, as Iraq international Justin Meram picked the gong while Norwegian striker, Ola Kamara won the Golden Boot award after scoring 16 goals in 20 starts.

Kamara became the only fifth player in Columbus' history to score 16 goals or more in just a single season.

