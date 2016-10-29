Sports News | 29 October 2016 13:40 CET
Christian Atsu: Ghanaian backed to continue his fine form for Newcastle
Christian Atsu has been backed to turn his slow burner of a loan spell into a big success - by the man he is partly in competition with for a winger slot at Newcastle United.
Atsu has had to wait for a chance at United, but impressed on his debut at Rotherham and then performed well against Brentford at St James' Park.
play Christian Atsu of Newcastle United in action
For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh