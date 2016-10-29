Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Christian Atsu: Ghanaian backed to continue his fine form for Newcastle

Christian Atsu has been backed to turn his slow burner of a loan spell into a big success - by the man he is partly in competition with for a winger slot at Newcastle United.

Atsu has had to wait for a chance at United, but impressed on his debut at Rotherham and then performed well against Brentford at St James' Park.

play Christian Atsu of Newcastle United in action

