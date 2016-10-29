Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Baba Rahman set for his first Ruhr derby when Schalke take on Dortmund later today

Ghana defender Baba Rahman will be hoping for form and fortune when his Schalke 04 team takes on Dortmund in the Bundesliga today.

Rahman has featured in every league game this season and will definitely be in the thick of affairs today.

The on loan Chelsea man scored an own goal in his last outing but there has been an overall improvement in his game since moving back to Chelsea.

This will be the first Ruhr derby with Dortmund on 7th position while Schalke is on 14th .

It is unclear if Bernard Tekpetey will make the team for the game today.

