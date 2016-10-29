No Division One League Top 4 tourney as GHALCA cries lack of cash

There will be no Top 4 tournament for Division One League clubs, the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has confirmed.

The umbrella body for clubs in the country (GHALCA) were seeking to organize another tournament for the second-tier which would have involved the three promoted clubs and the best second placed team in the three zones.

But that plan has been put on hold because of the lack of funds.

''We did not get enough money in terms of sponsorship so we decided to hold on with that of the division one so we can get money for those who are participating in the main G6 tournament,'' GHALCA spokesperson Barima Otuo Acheampong told footy-ghana.com.

It will be recalled that Bolga All Stars, Elmina Sharks and Great Olympics qualified from the 2015/16 season.

