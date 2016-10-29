FEATURE: Hearts of Oak keep sinking as Togbe keeps sleeping

The state of Accra Hearts of Oak keeps deteriorating day by day while the majority shareholder and board chairman Togbe Afede XIV keeps sleeping as if all is well.

The state of the club has moved from bad to worse but Togbe looks on unconcerned as if he has been spiritually blinded to agree to whatever the management puts across.

The club has been chasing the Ghana Premier League trophy for eight years now and still counting but there is no hope that that dream can be realised any moment soon.

Yeah in yeah out, the club keeps repeating the same mistakes over and over again when it come to hiring and firing coaches, recruiting and releasing players as well as the day to day management of the team such as players' salaries, bonuses, etc.

The resignation of Yaw Preko as the acting head coach of the club is a major indicator for Togbe to accept that all is not well all the club.

I know Togbe employed the services of Odotei Sowah in order to transform the fortunes of the club and win trophies for the club as well as fetching financial returns for the club.

But since Odotei's arrival, the state of the club has moved from good to bad declining into worse as the days wears on.

A famous adage in Hausa says 'Upon seeing a sick goat, you don't need to raise the tail before you know it is sick.' Similarly, Odotei's had a false start and should have alerted the top hierarchy that he is not the right man for the job.

Odotei''s and rival saw Joe Addo sacked and rivals the Sporting Director of the club, Gerald Ankrah resigning as the MD of the club, Kenichi Yatsuhashi parting ways with them andrrivalsnd now Yaw Preko has resigned. Am sure Nassamu will also resign swoon.

He, Odotei, did everything possible to ensure Kenichi would leave the club and he left.

Even while Kenichi was the Head coach, Odotei was preaching everywhere on radio that Sergio had a better CV than Kenichi. A manager, to me, does not do that. You put the heads of your employees together when you do that.

SÃ©rgio Traguil is the worse foreign coach who has ever coached hearts. Check his records and especially the players' output under him. It's sad that our clubs sometimes disrespect and underrate our own.

Sergio, someone whose CV can't even get him a colts job in Portugal, comes to Ghana and is revered ahead our our big national assets.

Did Sergio ever play for the Portuguese National team? Was he even a ball boy for the national team? Yaw Preko was a national team player. Played through the ranks to the Black Stars. He was the assistant coach for Sellas Tetteh when Ghana's U20 side won bronze at the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup and is currently the assistant coach of the same side.

Can Sergio even be the Equipment Officer of the Portugal U17 side? But the Hearts management led by Odotei were bold enough to tell Yaw Preko to be an assistant to a tactically bankrupt Sergio Traguil which Yaw Preko complied.

Just as Sergio took over, reports started circulating that the technical team of Yaw Preko and Nassamu Yakubu were sabotaging Sergio.

It started the same way they started the Kenichi arrogance chants. Slowly but they meant it. And Sadly, when Sergio was peddling this sabotage claims, no Hearts management member called Sergio to book.

He was left to go heywire but when Yaw Preko responded in like manner, some of the board members and the management were bold to tell him he shouldn't have responded. Meanwhile, not even the Communication Department of the club could debunk the lies that were being peddled by Sergio Traguil.

The very day Sergio was brought in Ghana, he granted an interview to Happy FM that he will transform the team's play to #tiki_taka but when the side started playing poorly with no pattern, Sergio in a post match interview said he never said he will play #tiki_taka. That very day should have been the end for Sergio. Such a liar does not handle the Glorious club in Ghana. Sad!

Then with three matches to end the season, Yaw Preko was asked to take charge. He did, unequivocally.

Meanwhile at that time he was owed two months salaries while Sergio was not owed a dime. Is it not insulting? As of now, Yaw Preko is owed three months but Sergio is owed nothing. How? Is it not disrespect? How can we do such to our own and expect God to help the club. God will not even mind us.

The disrespect demonstrated to the technical team by the management and board was simply unbearable. Nassamu is the no. 1 goalkeepers trainer of our whole senior national team yet an unknown, unqualified, unequalled and technically bankrupt Sergio is respected and rated above him. Goodness me!

Then comes the issue of recruitment. Hearts have so far signed three players and are still recruiting without the knowledge of Yaw Preko who's the acting head coach.

This has been the same way the club has been recruiting players and the result is that at the end of every season, they will release 13 players to go free either because their contracts have ended or the players do not want to extend or for non-performance. So what at all will compel a club's management to be recruiting players without the concern of the head coach? Perhaps some enjoy kickbacks.

The last straw that broke the camel's back was when a board member, Thomas Essel was able to tell Yaw Preko that he was only good for the assistant coaching role and not as a head coach, and the other board members and management members laugh it off. Such an insult.

I am only happy that Yaw Preko has resigned to protect his integrity and can boldly say that Nassamu Yakubu is also on the verge of tendering in his resignation.

That is the way to go. Let the Odotei Sowah-led management, the board and Sergio Traguil take the team. We will watch from afar.

Togbe Afede XIV keep sleeping.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

