AshantiGold coach explains released Nuhu brothers performed badly

AshantiGold coach Bashiru Hayford has explained that he released brothers Fuseini and Alhassan Nuhu because they performed badly after appraising players at the end of the season.

The identical twins joined from New Edubiase United but could not meet the expectations of the experienced trainer after just one season.

"The decision to part way with them was purely based on performance. At a point in the season when I realized their abysmal display, I called them and spoke to them," Hayford on Angel FM.

"Their total performance was very low. We have softwares that analyse the output of players and their performance was shockingly awful.

"Fuseini who is the striker had 48% whiles Alhasan had 46% in terms of performance. They were part of the players that participated in Africa and they failed to live up to expectations."

By Nuhu Adams



