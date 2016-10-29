Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 29 October 2016 13:40 CET

AshantiGold coach explains released Nuhu brothers performed badly

AshantiGold coach Bashiru Hayford has explained that he released brothers Fuseini and Alhassan Nuhu because they performed badly after appraising players at the end of the season.

The identical twins joined from New Edubiase United but could not meet the expectations of the experienced trainer after just one season.

"The decision to part way with them was purely based on performance. At a point in the season when I realized their abysmal display, I called them and spoke to them," Hayford on Angel FM.

"Their total performance was very low. We have softwares that analyse the output of players and their performance was shockingly awful.

"Fuseini who is the striker had 48% whiles Alhasan had 46% in terms of performance. They were part of the players that participated in Africa and they failed to live up to expectations."

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

TIME AND TIDE WAITS FOR NO MAN; SO SAVOUR EVERY SECOND AND MAKE THE BEST OF EVERY SITUATION
By: Albert Amponsah Akuo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img