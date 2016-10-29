Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Bechem United goalkeepr Prince Asempa wants to win it all at FA Cup awards

Bechem United's 16-year-old goalkeeper Prince Asempa wants to win the promising goalkeeper of the year after helping the club win their first ever trophy.

The goalkeeper who is still a student at the Bechem High school earned the nomination after playing a pivotal role to help the club win the FA Cup last season.

'I want to win both awards, it will be a big boost for me, I was the youngster player to play in the competition and I did well for my Club,' he spoke to Starr FM.

'This is the first time I have been nominated for an award and I really want to win it.'

Despite being a teenager Asempa is expected to star in the team that will be playing in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

