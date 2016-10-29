Sports News | 29 October 2016 11:25 CET
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey gears up for Atletico Madrid clash with Malaga in Spanish La Liga
Ghana international Thomas Partey has been named in the Atletico Madrid squad for their clash with Malaga in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday afternoon.
The 21-year-old has featured just once for Diego Simeone's side but he would earn his second cap in today's game.
Partey has been included in an 18-man squad for the game.
