Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Boxing | 29 October 2016 10:40 CET

Boxing: Joseph Agbeko beats Haji Juma by Unanimous decision

Joseph Agbeko put up a good fight to beat Tanzanian Haji Juma in a ten round bout at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night.

All the three judges scored in favour of the Ghanaian- Erasmus Owoo scored 100/89, with Clement Ashong also scoring 100/89 and Mensah Akakpo scored 100/89.

It is a boost for Joseph Agbeko in his bid to revive his declining career and reclaim a world title.

It was a bout to promote peace ahead of election 2016

More to follow soon......

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Boxing

"'whosoever loves believes in possibility' said by Elizabeth Barret"
By: Archimedes Estimate
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img