Boxing | 29 October 2016 10:40 CET
Boxing: Joseph Agbeko beats Haji Juma by Unanimous decision
Joseph Agbeko put up a good fight to beat Tanzanian Haji Juma in a ten round bout at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night.
All the three judges scored in favour of the Ghanaian- Erasmus Owoo scored 100/89, with Clement Ashong also scoring 100/89 and Mensah Akakpo scored 100/89.
It is a boost for Joseph Agbeko in his bid to revive his declining career and reclaim a world title.
It was a bout to promote peace ahead of election 2016
