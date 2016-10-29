Boxing: Joseph Agbeko beats Haji Juma by Unanimous decision

Joseph Agbeko put up a good fight to beat Tanzanian Haji Juma in a ten round bout at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night.

All the three judges scored in favour of the Ghanaian- Erasmus Owoo scored 100/89, with Clement Ashong also scoring 100/89 and Mensah Akakpo scored 100/89.

It is a boost for Joseph Agbeko in his bid to revive his declining career and reclaim a world title.

It was a bout to promote peace ahead of election 2016

