Ghana international Daniel Amartey is likely to return to the middle of the park for English Champions Leicester City in their crunch encounter against title chasing Tottenham Hotspur.

The Ghanaian has started the last two games from the bench but is likely to be thrown in as Spurs are likely to push the physical battle.

Leicester City beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in their previous Premier League game while Spurs could only play out a 0-0 game against Bournemouth.

Amartey signed for the Foxes from Danish side FC Copenhagen but could only play five times as they went on win a historic league title last season.

This season he has been the closest to the filling the void left by N'Golo Kante who has left for Chelsea.

Fellow Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp is also expected to be in the team for the Spurs game this afternoon.

