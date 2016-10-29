England name Ghanaian forward Bernard Mensah in U23 squad to face Estonia

England C Contingency have handed a call-up to Ghanaian attacker Bernard Mensah ahead of their clash with Estonia a Trophy fixture.

But the 21-year-old former Watford prodigy has been put on the standby list along with two other Aldershot Town team-mates.

England C Contingency head coach Paul Fairclough has recognised the performance of the talented striker in the National League.

If needed, Mensah and his team-mates will join their club team mates Jake Gallagher and Nick Arnold who have already been called up to Paul Fairclough's squad to play Estonia at the national stadium - the Albert Le Coq Arena.

Mensah started his professional career at Watford where he made just one appearance since 2013.

He left Watford as a free agent to join Aldershot Town.

