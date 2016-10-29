Fred Pappoe dreads Division One League

Board of Director of Accra Great Olympics, Fred Pappoe, has bemoaned the hard times his side face in the second tier of Ghana soccer.

The Wonder Club played the Division One League for the second time in three years as they were relegated a year after their promotion.

The Accra giants have gained promotion once again under the guidance of player coach Godwin Attram with a view of staying in the Premier League longer.

And Pappoe does not have fond memories of the Division One.

“The Division One League is not a journey that I will even wish for my enemies.”

“The Division One in Ghana is very horrible. You go against every odd.”

“You have to fight to come out, you have to fight to prevail and doing this for thirty matches, for me it is not easy.”

Meanwhile Tatal Fattal who is a board member believes for them to stay in the league, they need to double up their performance.

“We are very confident since the team gained promotion to the Premier League but we have to excel to make sure that we don’t go back to Division One.”

“We have a lot of strategies with the new management and the new shareholders. We will push Accra Great Olympics back to the top as it used to be.

“So far, they have done extremely well and we will congratulate them but we will have to look for more extra hands and more players. Definitely we will have more recruitment in addition to what we have so we can have a strong team to compete for the season.” he added.

