Joseph Agbeko: Ghanaian boxer beats Haji Juma in unanimous decision

Ghanaian boxer Joseph Agbeko put on a dominant performance to claim a unanimous decision victory over Tanzanian fighter Haji Mwalugo Juma at the Accra sports stadium on Friday night.

Agbeko ( 30-5,23 KO's), proved too slick and technically astute as he boxed his way to a unanimous points victory over the Tanzanian boxer in an entertaining affair in Accra.

The bout was initially scheduled for August 27 but was postponed after it clashed with a concert at the Accra Stadium whilst an initial non-title bout against Fillipino Cris Alfante was also called off this because of the ban on drumming and noise-making.

Agbeko is using the bout to promote peace ahead of the 2016 general election. It will also serve as a warm up game for two major bouts in the United States which may include a major world title opportunity. to defend his British bantamweight title.

