Aston Villa wing maven Albert Adomah wants to show manager Steve Bruce his dancing moves if he scores against Birmingham City

Ghana international Albert Adomah wants to display more dancing moves to Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce if he scores against Birmingham City in the English Championship on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, who has already made a dressing room sensation with his African dancing moves, has been passed fit to face Birmingham City in a fierce rivalry clash.

Though the winger's ultimate aim is to help Villa down their bitter rivals, he is eyeing a goal to provide him the platform to show his dancing moves.

'Hopefully if I get a goal against Birmingham City, the new manager (Steve Bruce) will get to see my moves and see my celebrations,' said Adomah.

'He has not witnessed it yet.

'But if we get a victory and I get a goal then I will definitely celebrate and show him.'

Adomah's dancing has already won over his team-mates but now he wants both the boss and the supporters to see what he's made of.

'I get a bit crazy in the changing room to entertain the players,' he revealed.

'It's just to bring a little bit of excitement into the place and create some positive vibes.

'Sometimes we play music and if I hear any African songs I just dance to it.

'The lads laugh at me most of the time!'

So will Adomah be swapping football for the ballroom anytime soon?

'Well, Strictly is a bit out of my league,' he joked.

'When I retire, I might have to work on my tango!'

The 28-year-old is a breath of fresh air - a hard-working attacker who has worked his way through the non-league system to the top.

Well-known commentator John Motson once sponsored him during his time at Barnet after he ended a painting and decorating apprenticeship to focus on football.

Yannick Bolasie, his dancing partner, followed a similar route after the pair ripped it up together at Barnet and then Bristol City.

