Ghana youth midfielder David Atanga hoping for more playing time after injury return

Ghana youth international David Atanga says he is hoping get more playing minutes at German side FC Heidenheim after recovering from a toe injury.

The 19-year-old had been in the treatment room since August but has fully recovered from injury now and is ready for more playing time.

"I'm fully fit now. I started training a few days ago and I hope to get more playing time. At the start of the season, I was playing regularly in the second-halves till I got this small injury at the training," he told GHANAsoccernet.com.

Atanga joined FC Heidenheim from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg and wants to replicate his fine form at the club.

He was part of the Ghana U20 squad that played at the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com