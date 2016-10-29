Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 29 October 2016 09:10 CET

Ghana defender Harrison Afful wins Columbus Crew's coveted Defender of the Year Award

Ghana international defender Harrison Afful has won the Defender of the Year Award at Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew.

The 30-year-old, who was ranked the top right-back in the MLS, emerged top of his other competitors to claim the prize.

The Black Stars defender recorded 76 interceptions, three goals and three assists in 30 games played and started.

He also made the most touches in the opposing box (73), the most recoveries (203), the second-most overall touches (2,378) and  the fourth-most successful passes (1,216).

The former Asante Kotoko defender netted thrice and provided three assists and that is third-most among the League's defenders.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Looking for a good running mate from within the NDC is like looking for a virgin in Paris
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img