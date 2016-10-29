Ghana defender Harrison Afful wins Columbus Crew's coveted Defender of the Year Award

Ghana international defender Harrison Afful has won the Defender of the Year Award at Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew.

The 30-year-old, who was ranked the top right-back in the MLS, emerged top of his other competitors to claim the prize.

The Black Stars defender recorded 76 interceptions, three goals and three assists in 30 games played and started.

He also made the most touches in the opposing box (73), the most recoveries (203), the second-most overall touches (2,378) and the fourth-most successful passes (1,216).

The former Asante Kotoko defender netted thrice and provided three assists and that is third-most among the League's defenders.

