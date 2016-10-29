Hearts ready to talk Yaw Preko out of resignation - Club

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak say they are ready to convince acting head coach Yaw Preko to rescind his decision to resign from the club.

The 42-year-old tendered in a resignation letter to the club on Friday afternoon citing personal reasons though reports claim his decision emanates from lack of his respect at the club.

The Phobians were due to start pre-season in the coming days with the news expected to throw them off their plans.

However the club's official communications head Opare Addo has revealed the Phobians are ready to talk the former Ghana international out of his decision to resign.

"The news has surprised all of us because we know he was in charge and were due to start the pre-season with him. We would try and talk him out of his decision," he told Accra-based Asempa FM.

Preko was named in a stop-gap role at the latter stages of last season following the demotion of Portuguese Sergio Traguil.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com