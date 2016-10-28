EXCLUSIVE: Portuguese Manuel Zacharias agrees to stay on as Bechem United coach

Bechem United coach Manuel Coelho Zacarias has agreed to see out the remainder of his contract to end widespread speculation regarding his future, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The top notch Portuguese trainer signed an adandum on Friday to remain at the club until the end of next season.

GHANAsoccernet.com has sighted a copy of the agreement signed between the 48-year-old and club President Kingsley Owusu-Achaw.

Zacharias had remained coy on his future after guiding United to clinch the MTN FA Cup in August - a feat which has greatly enriched his CV.

The former FC Porto chief scout is expected to lead the club in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers after sorting out his future.

Zacharias has coaching experience from Bahrain where succeeded with a top-flight side but had scouted for FC Porto and acted as assisted manager at Nacional in Portugal.

He also managed Braga's second string side in the Portuguese second-tier league.

His experience on the African continent includes managing Guinean side CI Kamsar.

By Patrick Akoto



