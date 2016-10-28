Tunisian outfit CS Sfaxien table $180,000 bid for Liberty Professionals star Latif Blessing

Tunisian outfit CS Sfaxien have reportedly tabled $180,000 bid for Liberty Professionals whizkid Latif Blessing.

According to a report carried by sportsobama.com, the North African side are keen to land the talented Ghanaian winger.

Blessings, 20, is weighing up a number of offers before deciding on his long-term future.

But Liberty president Felix Ansong insists the Premier League goal king will remain at the club at least for another year before jumping ship.

However, the club may be forced to sell their prize asset to free their account.

The winger scored 20 goals in all competitions for the scientific soccer lads last term.

By Patrick Akoto



