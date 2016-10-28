Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 28 October 2016 20:25 CET

Ghana defender Ofosu-Ayeh steps up recovery after returning to full scale training


Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh has stepped up his recovery from injury after returning to full scale training at German Bundesliga II side Eintracht Braunschweig.

The 25-year-old has been training since Monday without difficulties after recovering from a hamstring setback.

The defender has not played for the side for the past few weeks but looked a happy man in training as he edges closer to full fitness.

The Ghana international is expected to be given a run-in ahead of the side's league clash against Hannover 96 next Sunday.

The injury return of the former VfR Aalen  right-back will excite Ghana coach Avram Grant ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt next month.

The hugely-talented defender is expected to provide cover and competition for Columbus Crew ace Harrison Afful.

Ayeh has been capped once by Ghana.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Don't waste your time on woman who cannot cook, because there will be no fun in other rooms
By: Tonado
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img