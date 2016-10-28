Ghana defender Ofosu-Ayeh steps up recovery after returning to full scale training



Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh has stepped up his recovery from injury after returning to full scale training at German Bundesliga II side Eintracht Braunschweig.

The 25-year-old has been training since Monday without difficulties after recovering from a hamstring setback.

The defender has not played for the side for the past few weeks but looked a happy man in training as he edges closer to full fitness.

The Ghana international is expected to be given a run-in ahead of the side's league clash against Hannover 96 next Sunday.

The injury return of the former VfR Aalen right-back will excite Ghana coach Avram Grant ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt next month.

The hugely-talented defender is expected to provide cover and competition for Columbus Crew ace Harrison Afful.

Ayeh has been capped once by Ghana.



