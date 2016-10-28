Manchester City: Guardiola worried by City slump

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he is worried as he tries to halt the longest winless run of his managerial career.

Guardiola has gone six games without a victory as he prepares to take his team to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager's worst run before this came in the spring of 2009, during his first season in Spain, when he went five matches without winning.

Guardiola still ended that campaign by leading Barca to a treble of La Liga, the Copa Del Rey and the Champions League.

But the Spaniard conceded going so long without a victory seven years ago concerned him and that he has the same feelings now.

"It was a long time ago. I think it would have been a worry, like the same worry now," Guardiola said on Friday.

"I don't remember what I thought when I went five games at Barcelona without winning. I think the same right now -? you have to win right now.

"You have to do it for the minds for the players. They deserve to win because they didn't play any game without intention, without passion. Until the last minute, they fight.

"We are in a period like that now. Many circumstances didn't help in 2009. First of all our performance was not good enough to win the games.

"But many decisions and situations in the game didn't help. They influenced our heads and we have to change that as soon as possible. We have to not give up.

"Maybe this situation will make us stronger for the future. I'm pretty sure of that. For the next period, not just this season but the next season as well. Maybe we will learn from that and be stronger."

Meanwhile, Guardiola has played down concerns about Vincent Kompany's long-term future at City after his injury-plagued captain came off at half-time during Wednesday's League Cup defeat at Manchester United. Faith in Kompany

play

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany came off at half-time during the League Cup defeat against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium, on October 23, 2016 (AFP)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh