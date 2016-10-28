Premier League: Passion not money Ranieri's motivating factor

Claudio Ranieri wouldn't mind if Premier League champions Leicester stopped paying him because what motivates the veteran manager is passion, love and a team who fight for each other.

The 65-year-old -- who was at the helm to guide 5000/1 outsiders Leicester to the Premier League title last season -- told The Times he didn't even know how much he is paid.

"My motivation is not money," he said.

"Believe me. The money can stop now. My motivation is my love of football, my love of players.

"To try to do the best ? I don?t remember how much I earn every year.

"I don?t go every day to train my players because I earn money.

"I go on the pitch because I am a lucky man ? and I am doing what I always wanted to do."

Ranieri, who arrived at The Foxes last year after an unsuccessful spell in charge of Greece, said he'd seen how too much money could bring down talented players.

"How many great champions earn a lot of money (enough to live in comfort for ever), but continue to fight, continue to win. It's not the money," said Ranieri.

"It's the passion; it's the love. It's the ambition.

65-year-old Claudio Ranieri told The Times he didn't even know how much he is paid to train Premier League title-holders Leicester (AFP/File)

