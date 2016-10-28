Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Revealed: President Obama splashed GHS14m on a four-day golf trip like a boss

President Barack Obama's trip to play golf in Florida three years ago cost close to $4 million of American tax payers' money, recent filings from the United States Government Accountability Office (GAO) have showed.

The GAO filings, first published by the Washington Times, showed that the 2013 trip, which lasted four days, came at a combined cost of $3.6 million [14 million Ghana Cedis] to the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security.

Times' report said the chunk of the cost came from 22 total flight legs flown by six military transport planes involving 14 different commercial airports.

play Obama spent $3.6 million on a golf trip that lasted four days

