Georges Leekens: Algeria name Rajevac successor

In 2003, Belgian coach Georges Leekens handled the Algerian National team for only four months, surprisingly quitting by citing 'family reasons.'

Today, 13 years later, the FÃ©dÃ©ration AlgÃ©rienne de Football (Algerian Football Federation) announced his return to the helm of the Desert Warriors.

The 67-year-old, who has been coaching since 1983, made it out of a five-man shortlist, the Federation announced. He replaces Serbian Milovan Rajevac who was forced out after just two games reportedly due to player-power.

"This choice was unanimously approved by members of the federal bureau,» said a statement.

Leekens was recently in charge of Belgian club Lokeren, a role he left two days ago after an underwhelming run of form that saw the side lose eight of 12 matches. A respected figure in Belgian football management due to his longevity, he has been in charge of Club Brugge and Anderlecht, two of the biggest clubs in Belgium, as well as Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal.

With regards to national team experience, he has previously coached Tunisia, from 2014 to 2015, almost leading the Carthage Eagles to the semi-final of the 2015 Africa Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea, a feat which would have been a first since 2004 for the Northern African side. He also managed the Belgian national team from 1997 to 1999.

He will be Algeria's third coach this year after Frenchman Christian Gourcuff - who stepped down in April - and Milovan Rajevac, who barely lasted four months.

His first task will be to lead Algeria against Nigeria on match day two of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers on November 12 in Abuja. The team, currently ranked third in Africa after a long previous spell at the top, failed to win their first fixture, a 0-0 draw at home to Cameroon.

His first major tournament will be in January next year in Gabon, where Algeria have been drawn into Group B of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) against Senegal, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

Algeria have won the Afcon once, in 1990, and have qualified for the World Cup four times (1982, 1986, 2010 and 2014).

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh