Parliament passes Sports Bill after years of deliberation

Parliament has passed the Sports Bill after years of discussion and deliberation.

The idea of the bill was first proposed in the 2000s in the tenure of former President J.A. Kuffour but its passage was held up for a long time.

The bill was sent the House earlier this year for consideration and it was finally passed on Thursday.

It will be given Presidential assent to turn it into a law.

The bill is expected to bring changes to how sports is run in the country but some have expressed skepticism due to the absence of elements surrounding the funding of sports in Ghana.

The new bill will seek to create a new National Sports Commission will, among other things:

” … organise and support citizens to participate in amateur and professional sports at district, regional, national and international levels;

(b) provide financial and other assistance to a team or person for the purpose of enabling that team or person represent the Republic in international competitions in or outside the Republic; and

(d) advise the Minister on matters in relation to the promotion and development of sports…”

The bill also mentions that a Public Interest Committee will be set up in line with sports to deal with matters of transparency and accountability.

The new bill also prescribes the creation of regional and district sports committees in the country.

The bill, thus, replaces the old S.M.C.D 54 (1976) which was the foundation of the administration of sports in Ghana.

