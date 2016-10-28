Comments Gone Bad: Rafinha says Barcelona won't celebrate goals anymore

Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Rafinha has jumped to Barcelona defence, after Javier Tebas, the President of the Spanish FA questioned their integrity and professionalism, following their victory last weekend at the Mestalla against Valencia.

Tabas has criticised the Barcelona players over their style of jubilating that aroused the anger of the Valencia fans and subsequently resulted in the throwing of items towards some of the playing body of the visitors.

Responding to this Rafinha said they will stop celebrating after scoring goals to exhibit their dislike over comments passed by Javier Tabas  

"If you can't celebrate a goal like the one at Estadio Mestalla, then Barcelona might as well not celebrate goals anymore then," Rafinha 

said in response to claims that the Blaugrana had provoked the Valencia crowd.

"We are surprised at Tebas' comments because as president of LaLiga he should be protecting the players that are a part of it."

The board of directors and president Josep Maria Bartomeu have taken action into their own hands and have demanded an investigation from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) due to Tebas' accusations.

