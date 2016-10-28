Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
28 October 2016

Yusif Abubakar latest to be linked with vacant Aduana Stars coaching job

Yusif Abubakar is the latest to be linked with the vacant Aduana Stars coaching job.

Abubakar is currently unemployed after he was sacked by relegated Techiman City last season.

The former Hearts coach is being tracked by Aduana Stars as a replacement for Romanian Cioba Aristica.

Abubarak becomes the second high-profile name to be linked with the job  with  Ashantigold coach Bashir Hayford   also believed to be interested.

The Fire Club has been unsuccessful so far in the market but fresh reports are claiming they are interested in signing the former Berekum Chelsea gaffer.

