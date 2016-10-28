Breaking News: Hearts interim coach Yaw Preko resigns, cites 'personal reasons'



Hearts interim coach Yaw Preko has resigned from the club, citing 'personal reasons', GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Ghana international is fed up with uncertainties surrounding his future and has decided to part ways with the local giants.

It's unclear what might have led to the current decision, but it appears he has clashed with the club's top hierarchy over the direction of the club.

The capital-based side appear to be in turmoil with the club's pre-season delaying due to unpaid salaries.

The players have refused to report to training until arrears owed them are settled.

The current situation is believed to have fueled the decision of the ex-Hearts star to leave the club to avoid a potential catastrophic campaign next season.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the coach has been sidelined in the player recruitment drive amid unpaid salaries running into several months.

The Ghana Under-20 coach feels disrespected and does not want to be part of the club anymore.

The 42-year-old was appointed in October 2015 but decided to jump before being pushed with a year left on his current contract.

The club legend returned to the club he played for between 1991-1992 before leaving for Belgian side Anderlecht.

He spent 15-years abroad during his career where he played for clubs in Turkey, Sweden and the Gulf.

He picked up his coaching badge and has been assistant coach of the Ghana U20 national team since 2013.

More to follow soon



