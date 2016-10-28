REVEALED: Lack of respect compelled Yaw Preko to resign as Hearts of Oak coach

Yaw Preko has resigned as Hearts of Oak coach citing personal reason as the purpose for his resignation but GHANAsoccernet.com investigations have revealed the contrary.

The indignant coach tendered in his resignation letter on Friday afternoon around 13:00 GMT.

Confirming the news to GHANAsoccernet.com, Yaw Preko said he has tendered in his resignation letter based on personal reason.

"Yes it is true I have resigned but I did that for personal reason." Yaw Preko said.

Ghanasoccernet.com however understands that Yaw Preko has not been paid for over three months as well as being sidelined in the club's player recruitment.

A close source to the disgruntled coach disclosed that the Black Satellites assistant coach felt disrespected by the management of the ailing Phobian side hence his decision to resign.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com