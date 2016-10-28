Liberty chief Felix Ansong reveals clubs’ coaching job is still vacant

The President of Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals, Felix Ansong has revealed that the club's coaching job is still vacant after dissolving their technical team.

Following the side's poor show in the just ended Ghana Premier League, the club's top hierarchy dissolved the technical team of the side, looking for new ones to take over.

Almost a month after dissolving the technical team, the president of the club says they still don't have a coach yet.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports, Ansong said 'We are yet to announce a new coach after the dissolution of our entire technical team'.

'We asked interested coaches to apply for the role so we can appoint a substantive coach to be in charge of the club,' he added.

When asked about the club's consideration of re-appointing coach George Lamptey, Ansong said it was possible but debunked rumours of having being reinstated.

Felix Ansong noted that the club asked all interested coaches to apply for the role.

