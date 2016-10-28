Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Hearts training pitch turns into cattle grazing field


The training pitch of Hearts has been turned into a grazing field for animals.

The pitch, located at Pobiman, has overgrown with the weeds turning into a safe haven for cattle.

The Phobians have abandoned the pitch after adopting the Legon facility last season.

It's a sorry episode for the Ghanaian giants, who have struggled to achieve successes on the pitch.

what disgusts me is Africans cant set up their own charity to help people. they rather dis loyal them and depend on the west. crazy mentality
By: Lawrence
