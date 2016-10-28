Sports News | 28 October 2016 17:25 CET
Hearts training pitch turns into cattle grazing field
The training pitch of Hearts has been turned into a grazing field for animals.
The pitch, located at Pobiman, has overgrown with the weeds turning into a safe haven for cattle.
The Phobians have abandoned the pitch after adopting the Legon facility last season.
It's a sorry episode for the Ghanaian giants, who have struggled to achieve successes on the pitch.
