Stars Will Qualify …Prez Kufuor 

Former Ghana President John Kufuor has backed the Black Stars to settle the current challenges in the team and continue to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

President Kufuor boosts the record of being the first president to help the Black Stars qualify for their maiden World Cup in Germany 2006.

“Individually, our players are as good as you can find anywhere but the challenge is how to perform as a team,” Kufuor told Citi-Sports.

“The players are drawn from different clubs with limited time to train so playing as team becomes difficult but am confident we will qualify. I have confidence in the team to sail through,” he added.

The Stars made a false start to the qualification series with a 0-0 draw game against the Cranes of Uganda.