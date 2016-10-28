Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
28 October 2016

Brazil legend Ronaldo: I wish my beautiful goal for Barcelona had been for Real Madrid

Brazil legend, Ronaldo Luis Nazario da Lima has sparked controversy after he stated that he wish his phenomenal goal for Barcelona against Compostela had been for Real Madrid.

The 40-year-old former Barcelona and Real Madrid star scored a sensational goal when he dribbled past his markers from the centre circle before he finished off perfectly to score one of the greatest individual goals in La Liga history, twenty years ago.

Ronaldo who just spent a season at the Camp Nou, before joining Inter Milan and later spent five seasons at Real Madrid said when recalling the goal he scored against Compostela that he wish that goal had been for the Los Blancos instead.

"To score a goal like that you need to have peripheral vision and [the defenders] hardly give you time to think," the retired player told Movistar Plus' programme 'Minuto #0'.

"It was a nice goal, but I'd preferred to have scored it with Real Madrid, to be honest."

The two times World Cup winner with Brazil is currently an ambassador of Real Madrid.

