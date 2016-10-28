David Accam eyes starting position in the Black Stars after years of bench warming duties

U.S based forward David Accam has moved into a situation where he is determined to fight and break into the starting eleven of Black Stars boss Avram Grant.

Accam has been a peripheral member of Ghana's National team but going into the crunch Egypt encounter the speedy forward is determined to finally live up to his billing.

"Sometimes you have to respect the coach's decision. They decide which players they need for the game so although I am at times frustrated it's part of the game,' Accam is quoted by Sportsextra.com

'I am always ready to play whenever I am called upon."

'I need to really work hard and push myself to the limit to be able to make it to the first team.'

The right to dream academy product however admits the game against the Pharaoh's of Egypt will be a tough nut to crack.

'The game would be a tough one but we have lots of good players in our team and everyone wants to play in the next World Cup.

"All the players are serious to give everything to Ghana to win the game next month and also qualify.'

