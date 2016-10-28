Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 28 October 2016 11:25 CET

David Accam eyes starting position in the Black Stars after years of bench warming duties

U.S based forward David Accam has moved into a situation where he is determined to fight and break into the starting eleven of Black Stars boss Avram Grant.

Accam has been a peripheral member of Ghana's National team but going into the crunch Egypt encounter the speedy forward is determined to finally live up to his billing.

"Sometimes you have to respect the coach's decision. They decide which players they need for the game so although I am at times frustrated it's part of the game,' Accam is quoted by Sportsextra.com

'I am always ready to play whenever I am called upon."

'I need to really work hard and push myself to the limit to be able to make it to the first team.'

The right to dream academy product however admits the game against the Pharaoh's of Egypt will be a tough nut to crack.

'The game would be a tough one but we have lots of good players in our team and everyone wants to play in the next World Cup.

"All the players are serious to give everything to Ghana to win the game next month and also qualify.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

FEAR IS IN THE EYE OF THE BEHOLDER;DON'T LET IT BE YOU
By: PATRICK ZEAL @ UG,LE
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img