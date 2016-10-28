Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
28 October 2016

Ghanaian referees excel in UEFA Excellence course

By MyJoyOnline

Three Ghanaian referees Issaka Ayensu Afful, Kwasi Brobbey and Rahman Fallalu Salifu have excelled at the UEFA center of Referee Excellence.

The referees have been awarded with a Diploma in Refereeing by the European Football Governing body.

The three who represented the Confederation of Africa Football went through a series of exercises along with colleagues from other confederations but were among the few who passed for Diploma certificate while others received certificates.

Referee Issaka Afful is very excited about his feat.

‘’It is not easy to attain this certificate, We are grateful to our federation – CAF and GFA – for giving us this opportunity’’ He told Joy Sports.

‘’This certificate means a lot to us and also a big task that we have to work hard and harder to protect it,’’

The promising Ghanaian referees are in line to become FIFA referees.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

