Ghanaian Coaches Advised To Practice Excellence And Be Tactical

Coaches and technical people in sports have been advised to practice excellence by going all out to achieve the ultimate and the best.

Captain Andy Sam who was addressing coaches and coordinators of the Aspire Football Dreams on their tenth anniversary said every coach must go for the best and not the ordinary because what one thinks is what one gets.

He noted that a coach who always goes for the best always achieves the best, and they must be tactical and technical when necessary.

He urged them to be disciplined as they demand discipline from their players, be dedicated to their job and work hard by researching to know more and be abreast with modern trends, like being familiar with the internet.

According to the experienced sportsman, auditor, accountant and ex-military officer, coaches must not be ashamed to acquire more knowledge to impart on others.

He cautioned them to be able to listen to the voice of God Almighty and be led by the Spirit of God, in confidence and hope. “Put God first in all things” he expressed.

Captain Sam hinted that integrity, respect, kindness, courage, being strong, patient, gentile, not proud, not greedy and resisting expediency are some of the qualities of a sports leader.

He said many people want to be respected, recognized and acknowledged, so coaches must not be left out in gaining attraction with their players and teams.

The motivational and inspirational speaker revealed the Law of Cost and Effect; Laws of Motion; Law of the Mind; Law of Attraction; Law of Recognition; Law of Expectation; Law of Believe; Law of Mental Equivalence and the Law of Devine Compensation to them and tasked them to be positive mined, results achievers and focus their minds on doing good with good intentions, and pray always.

He congratulated the coaches and coordinators who came from all over the country to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Aspire Football Dreams who are represented in 18 nations, with Ghana leading in the provision of highly talented and disciplined players.