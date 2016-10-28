Emmanuel Tagoe Promise To Win World Title Belt

Emmanuel Tagoe also known as “Game Boy” has promised to win the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) world title for Ghana this year.

Speaking at the Press Launch of his date with Argentine Fernando David “El Vasco” Saucedo in Accra on November 25, he said the time is due for him to make Ghana proud, and after four years without a world boxing champion from Ghana, he is coming to prove that he is the new king of Ghana Boxing.

Tagoe who spoke in Twi at the programme said he is the only boxer in Ghana with nine titles, and the time has come to top it up with the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Lightweight crown.

He noted that he is the only boxer who makes tough fights look easy and can thrill his fans with different styles in the ring.

“I can fight like the drunken master, I can box like a dancer and I can thrill the fans with my crazy footwork, come and watch my new style” he expressed.

According to Tagoe, he is coming as a lion to devour his opponent and urged boxing fans not to miss the show at the new Bukom Boxing Arena also called The Emporium.

Samuel Anim Addo CEO of BabyJet Promotions who are staging the fight hinted that November 25 will be a great day for Ghana Boxing and appealed to corporate Ghana to be part of the programme as it is another opportunity to market Ghana as a country and the potentials in the sport.

He said this is the fourth-time Ghana is hosting a world title bout and every effort will be put in to make it a memorable one.

Ataa Eddie Pappoe, an international boxing referee/judge described Tagoe as a world champion in the making, as he saw him to be a future world champion when he climbed the ring for his first professional fight some few years ago.

He urged him to be extra disciplined and determined to win on November 25 because Ghana is known to be a boxing nation that has produced world champions like D.K. Poison, Prof. Azumah Nelson. Nana Yaw Konadu, Ike Bazooka Quartey, Alfred Cobra Kotey, Joseph Agbeko and Joshua Clottey.

He revealed that the WBA Interim world title will also be at stake and if Tagoe wins, he has the chance of a unification fight next year.

Emmanuel “Game Boy” Tagoe has a record of 26-1, 13 KO’s while his opponent Fernando David “El Vasco” Saucedo has 60-6-3, 10 KO’s.

The fight is being supported by the Asamoah Gyan Foundation, Gyan Investments, Mama Vits, OranPico and Alisa Hotels.