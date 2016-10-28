Ghanaian kid Hans Sarpei gets praise from Stuttgart boss Wolf after impressive debut

Ghanaian youngster Hans Sarpei Nunoo marked his senior debut for German side VfB Stuttgart as he came off the bench to play in their 2-0 loss to Borussia M'gladbach in the German Cup on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old stepped out of the dug out in the 80th minute to play in a defensive midfield role on his first senior game.

Stuttgart acquired the Ghanaian youngster from Liberty Professionals and he has been honing his talent at the club's U19 side.

"Like Berkay, he is very young, he is very serious, and he is full," says Wolf, in short sentences. "Like all the others, he is part of the squad. Gladbach was the time to get him." The VfB coach does not want to say anything more. Patience is required. Both the player and the public, who would like to know more about the supposed Super talent.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com