FC Twente impressed with Yaw Yeboah's exploits in Dutch league

Dutch side FC Twente have expressed satisfaction over the performance of Ghana starlet Yaw Yeboah.

The 19-year-old, who is on loan from Manchester City, has excelled since his move to the De Grolsch Veste.

He has scored league goals in 9 appearances and Twente say they are impressed with his form.

"Yeboah Saturday was also accurate. He is happy with his team mates. We worked as a team heart. In possession we were properly in the first half and we could see the holes. In the second half we knew it would be tough. We kept fighting and won as a team," Twente official Niamandt said about the former Ghana U20 star.

