Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 28 October 2016 06:55 CET

Juventus boss Max Allegri hopes Kwadwo Asamoah plays more games

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is hoping Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah gets more playing time after his return from injury.

The 27-year-old returned to action on Wednesday in a 4-1 win over Sampdoria after a month injury lay-off.

Allegri says he is hoping the Black Stars player get more playing time.

"Marchisio and [Asamoah] will give us an important contribution, I would be happy if [they] played half the games between now and December," he said.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

First come first to be served is the honest game.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img