Sports News | 28 October 2016 06:55 CET
Juventus boss Max Allegri hopes Kwadwo Asamoah plays more games
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is hoping Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah gets more playing time after his return from injury.
The 27-year-old returned to action on Wednesday in a 4-1 win over Sampdoria after a month injury lay-off.
Allegri says he is hoping the Black Stars player get more playing time.
"Marchisio and [Asamoah] will give us an important contribution, I would be happy if [they] played half the games between now and December," he said.
