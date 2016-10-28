Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid reveals his toughest opponent

Real Madrid and Portugal Superstars, Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Ashley Cole who gave him a lot of tough time on the field.

The duo had several battles on the field, especially when Ronaldo was playing for Manchester United at the time England left full-back was playing for Arsenal and later Chelsea FC and also they faced off at the national team level.

And although Ronaldo has tested himself against numerous defenders in La Liga, the Champions League and on the international stage - on his way to becoming arguably the best player in the world - he still remembers and rates Cole as a worthy adversary.

He said: 'Over the years I had some great battles with Ashley Cole, he does not give you a second to breathe.

'He was such a tenacious player when he was at his peak, quick, tough in the tackle. You knew it would never be an easy game.'

Ronaldo was also questioned about his biggest rival Lionel Messi - and he admitted his huge respect for the Argentine, even if he conceded they weren't 'good friends'.

He added: 'There is a big mutual respect between myself and Lionel Messi. The media like to make out like we have this big rivalry, but we don't.

