Sports News | 28 October 2016 00:55 CET

FIFA President Gianni Infantino extends birthday wishes to Kwesi Nyantakyi at forty-seven

Affable FIFA President Gianni Infantino has extended warm wishes to Ghana FA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi as he celebrate his forty-seventh birthday today.

The new FIFA Boss expressed happiness at the new year gifted the most successful Ghana FA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi as well as wishing him the best in all his endeavours ahead.

In a letter signed by the FIFA Boss, he wished for the Ghana FA Boss good health, long life and prosperity.

Kwesi Nyantakyi who became the Ghana FA Boss at the age of 36 has spent eleven years as the federation's head and has so far been described as the most successful FA Boss ever in the history of Ghana football.

