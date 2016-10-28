Jose Mourinho: Manchester United boss charged by FA over pre-Liverpool referee comments

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been charged by the Football Association for claiming it would be "difficult" for referee Anthony Taylor to officiate their game with Liverpool.

Mourinho added appointing Taylor for the 17 October match had put "pressure" on the Manchester-based official.

Former referees' chief Keith Hackett was among those to question the Professional Game Match Officials Limited's (PGMOL) decision to assign the match to Altrincham season-ticket holder Taylor, claiming it would be "intolerable" if he got a big decision wrong.

Mourinho said: 'I think Mr Taylor is a very good referee but because such pressure is being put on him I think it will be difficult for him to have a very good performance at Anfield.

'I don't really want to say too much more on the matter.

'I have my view but I have learned a lesson, if you want to call it that, by being punished so many times for my words about referees.'

The former Chelsea boss - who was slaughtered by his former side on Sunday in a 4-0 Stamford Bridge drubbing - has until 6pm on Monday to respond.

The Portuguese was given a one-match stadium ban and fined £40,000 in November after the FA backed referee Jon Moss' claims that the then-Chelsea manager refused to leave the officials' changing room and verbally abused him and his colleagues at half-time of a defeat at West Ham.

Mourinho was also fined £50,000 for claiming that referees were afraid to award penalties against his side last season after the Blues were beaten 3-1 by Southampton in October.

