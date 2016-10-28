Ghana FA Vice visits Coach Afrane at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

The vice President of the Ghana FA and the head of the FA's Medical Team Dr. Jonathan Quartey visited Ghana's most celebrated coach E. K. Afrane who is currently on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Thursday.

The former Ghana Black Stars, Black Meteors, Black Satellites and Starlets coach was reported to have been admitted at the hospital after suddenly falling ill early this week.

The FA Vice President and Dr. Jonathan Quartey showed their support to the sick coach by praying for him and also giving him words of encouragement.

They also assured him that the Ghana FA is ready to take care of all his medical bills after quickly paying the bills available and also purchasing the drugs which he needed immediately.

Speaking to Ghanasoccernet.com, George Afriyie asserted that the delegation was authorised by the President of the FA who has travelled outside the country to demonstrate that gesture.

"We were authorised by the President to visit him at the hospital and also to pay all his medical bills that were readily available. We shall also pay all his medical bills that will be accrued from his treatment at the hospital," George Afriyie said.

The most celebrated Ghana coach is the only coach to have handled almost all Ghana's national football teams including the women's teams.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

